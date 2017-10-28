National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Toronto 3 2 .600 — 3-2 W-1 2-0 1-2 2-0 Boston 3 2 .600 — 3-2 W-3 1-1 2-1 3-2 Brooklyn 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 L-1 3-0 0-3 3-3 New York 1 3 .250 1½ 1-3 W-1 1-1 0-2 1-2 Philadelphia 1 4 .200 2 1-4 L-1 0-2 1-2 1-3 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Orlando 4 1 .800 — 4-1 W-3 3-0 1-1 3-1 Washington 3 1 .750 ½ 3-1 L-1 2-0 1-1 2-0 Miami 2 2 .500 1½ 2-2 L-1 2-1 0-1 2-1 Charlotte 2 3 .400 2 2-3 L-1 2-1 0-2 1-2 Atlanta 1 5 .167 3½ 1-5 L-5 0-1 1-4 0-4 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Cleveland 3 2 .600 — 3-2 L-1 2-1 1-1 3-2 Detroit 3 2 .600 — 3-2 W-1 2-1 1-1 2-2 Milwaukee 3 2 .600 — 3-2 L-1 2-2 1-0 2-2 Indiana 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-1 1-1 1-2 1-1 Chicago 1 3 .250 1½ 1-3 W-1 1-1 0-2 1-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Houston 5 1 .833 — 5-1 W-2 1-1 4-0 3-1 Memphis 4 1 .800 ½ 4-1 W-1 3-0 1-1 4-1 San Antonio 4 1 .800 ½ 4-1 L-1 2-0 2-1 1-0 New Orleans 2 3 .400 2½ 2-3 W-1 0-1 2-2 2-3 Dallas 1 5 .167 4 1-5 L-1 1-3 0-2 1-4 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Portland 3 2 .600 — 3-2 L-1 1-1 2-1 2-1 Minnesota 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 W-1 2-1 1-2 3-1 Utah 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-2 2-0 0-3 2-3 Denver 2 3 .400 1 2-3 W-1 1-1 1-2 1-1 Oklahoma City 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-1 2-1 0-2 0-3 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf L.A. Clippers 4 0 1.000 — 4-0 W-4 2-0 2-0 4-0 Golden State 3 2 .600 1½ 3-2 W-2 1-1 2-1 2-2 L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 2½ 2-3 L-1 1-3 1-0 1-2 Phoenix 2 3 .400 2½ 2-3 W-2 2-2 0-1 2-3 Sacramento 1 4 .200 3½ 1-4 L-3 0-2 1-2 1-4

Thursday’s Games

Boston 96, Milwaukee 89

Chicago 91, Atlanta 86

Memphis 96, Dallas 91

L.A. Clippers 104, Portland 103

New Orleans 114, Sacramento 106

Friday’s Games

Houston 109, Charlotte 93

Orlando 114, San Antonio 87

Denver 105, Atlanta 100

New York 107, Brooklyn 86

Minnesota 119, Oklahoma City 116

Toronto 101, L.A. Lakers 92

Washington at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Denver at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

