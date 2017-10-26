National Basketball Association

201.5
By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 1:00 am 10/26/2017 01:00am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Brooklyn 3 2 .600 3-2 W-1 3-0 0-2 3-2
Toronto 2 2 .500 ½ 2-2 L-2 2-0 0-2 2-0
Boston 2 2 .500 ½ 2-2 W-2 1-1 1-1 2-2
Philadelphia 1 4 .200 2 1-4 L-1 0-2 1-2 1-3
New York 0 3 .000 2 0-3 L-3 0-1 0-2 0-2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Washington 3 0 1.000 3-0 W-3 2-0 1-0 2-0
Orlando 3 1 .750 ½ 3-1 W-2 2-0 1-1 3-1
Charlotte 2 2 .500 2-2 W-1 2-0 0-2 1-2
Miami 2 2 .500 2-2 L-1 2-1 0-1 2-1
Atlanta 1 3 .250 1-3 L-3 0-0 1-3 0-3
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Milwaukee 3 1 .750 3-1 W-2 2-1 1-0 2-1
Cleveland 3 2 .600 ½ 3-2 L-1 2-1 1-1 3-2
Detroit 3 2 .600 ½ 3-2 W-1 2-1 1-1 2-2
Indiana 2 3 .400 2-3 L-1 1-1 1-2 1-1
Chicago 0 3 .000 0-3 L-3 0-1 0-2 0-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
San Antonio 4 0 1.000 4-0 W-4 2-0 2-0 1-0
Houston 4 1 .800 ½ 4-1 W-1 1-1 3-0 3-1
Memphis 3 1 .750 1 3-1 L-1 2-0 1-1 3-1
New Orleans 1 3 .250 3 1-3 L-1 0-1 1-2 1-3
Dallas 1 4 .200 1-4 W-1 1-3 0-1 1-3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Portland 3 1 .750 3-1 W-1 1-0 2-1 2-0
Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 1 2-2 W-1 2-1 0-1 0-2
Minnesota 2 3 .400 2-3 L-2 1-1 1-2 2-1
Utah 2 3 .400 2-3 L-2 2-0 0-3 2-3
Denver 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-2 1-1 0-2 1-1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000 3-0 W-3 2-0 1-0 3-0
Golden State 3 2 .600 1 3-2 W-2 1-1 2-1 2-2
Phoenix 2 3 .400 2 2-3 W-2 2-2 0-1 2-3
L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 2 1-2 L-1 0-2 1-0 1-2
Sacramento 1 3 .250 1-3 L-2 0-1 1-2 1-3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 119, Chicago 112

Orlando 125, Brooklyn 121

Boston 110, New York 89

Indiana 130, Minnesota 107

Portland 103, New Orleans 93

L.A. Clippers 102, Utah 84

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 110, Denver 93

Detroit 122, Minnesota 101

Houston 105, Philadelphia 104

Brooklyn 112, Cleveland 107

Oklahoma City 114, Indiana 96

San Antonio 117, Miami 100

Dallas 103, Memphis 94

Phoenix 97, Utah 88

Golden State 117, Toronto 112

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

