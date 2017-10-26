National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Brooklyn
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|3-2
|W-1
|3-0
|0-2
|3-2
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|2-2
|L-2
|2-0
|0-2
|2-0
|Boston
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|2-2
|W-2
|1-1
|1-1
|2-2
|Philadelphia
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|1-4
|L-1
|0-2
|1-2
|1-3
|New York
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|0-3
|L-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Washington
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|3-0
|W-3
|2-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Orlando
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|3-1
|W-2
|2-0
|1-1
|3-1
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|2-2
|W-1
|2-0
|0-2
|1-2
|Miami
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|2-2
|L-1
|2-1
|0-1
|2-1
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|1-3
|L-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0-3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|3-1
|W-2
|2-1
|1-0
|2-1
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|3-2
|L-1
|2-1
|1-1
|3-2
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|3-2
|W-1
|2-1
|1-1
|2-2
|Indiana
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|2-3
|L-1
|1-1
|1-2
|1-1
|Chicago
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|0-3
|L-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|San Antonio
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|4-0
|W-4
|2-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|4-1
|W-1
|1-1
|3-0
|3-1
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|3-1
|L-1
|2-0
|1-1
|3-1
|New Orleans
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|1-3
|L-1
|0-1
|1-2
|1-3
|Dallas
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|1-4
|W-1
|1-3
|0-1
|1-3
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Portland
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|3-1
|W-1
|1-0
|2-1
|2-0
|Oklahoma City
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|2-2
|W-1
|2-1
|0-1
|0-2
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|2-3
|L-2
|1-1
|1-2
|2-1
|Utah
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|2-3
|L-2
|2-0
|0-3
|2-3
|Denver
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1-3
|L-2
|1-1
|0-2
|1-1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|L.A. Clippers
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|3-0
|W-3
|2-0
|1-0
|3-0
|Golden State
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|3-2
|W-2
|1-1
|2-1
|2-2
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|2-3
|W-2
|2-2
|0-1
|2-3
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|1-2
|L-1
|0-2
|1-0
|1-2
|Sacramento
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|1-3
|L-2
|0-1
|1-2
|1-3
___
Cleveland 119, Chicago 112
Orlando 125, Brooklyn 121
Boston 110, New York 89
Indiana 130, Minnesota 107
Portland 103, New Orleans 93
L.A. Clippers 102, Utah 84
Charlotte 110, Denver 93
Detroit 122, Minnesota 101
Houston 105, Philadelphia 104
Brooklyn 112, Cleveland 107
Oklahoma City 114, Indiana 96
San Antonio 117, Miami 100
Dallas 103, Memphis 94
Phoenix 97, Utah 88
Golden State 117, Toronto 112
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
