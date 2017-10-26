National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Brooklyn 3 2 .600 — 3-2 W-1 3-0 0-2 3-2 Toronto 2 2 .500 ½ 2-2 L-2 2-0 0-2 2-0 Boston 2 2 .500 ½ 2-2 W-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 Philadelphia 1 4 .200 2 1-4 L-1 0-2 1-2 1-3 New York 0 3 .000 2 0-3 L-3 0-1 0-2 0-2 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Washington 3 0 1.000 — 3-0 W-3 2-0 1-0 2-0 Orlando 3 1 .750 ½ 3-1 W-2 2-0 1-1 3-1 Charlotte 2 2 .500 1½ 2-2 W-1 2-0 0-2 1-2 Miami 2 2 .500 1½ 2-2 L-1 2-1 0-1 2-1 Atlanta 1 3 .250 2½ 1-3 L-3 0-0 1-3 0-3 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Milwaukee 3 1 .750 — 3-1 W-2 2-1 1-0 2-1 Cleveland 3 2 .600 ½ 3-2 L-1 2-1 1-1 3-2 Detroit 3 2 .600 ½ 3-2 W-1 2-1 1-1 2-2 Indiana 2 3 .400 1½ 2-3 L-1 1-1 1-2 1-1 Chicago 0 3 .000 2½ 0-3 L-3 0-1 0-2 0-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf San Antonio 4 0 1.000 — 4-0 W-4 2-0 2-0 1-0 Houston 4 1 .800 ½ 4-1 W-1 1-1 3-0 3-1 Memphis 3 1 .750 1 3-1 L-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 New Orleans 1 3 .250 3 1-3 L-1 0-1 1-2 1-3 Dallas 1 4 .200 3½ 1-4 W-1 1-3 0-1 1-3 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Portland 3 1 .750 — 3-1 W-1 1-0 2-1 2-0 Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 1 2-2 W-1 2-1 0-1 0-2 Minnesota 2 3 .400 1½ 2-3 L-2 1-1 1-2 2-1 Utah 2 3 .400 1½ 2-3 L-2 2-0 0-3 2-3 Denver 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-2 1-1 0-2 1-1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000 — 3-0 W-3 2-0 1-0 3-0 Golden State 3 2 .600 1 3-2 W-2 1-1 2-1 2-2 Phoenix 2 3 .400 2 2-3 W-2 2-2 0-1 2-3 L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 2 1-2 L-1 0-2 1-0 1-2 Sacramento 1 3 .250 2½ 1-3 L-2 0-1 1-2 1-3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 119, Chicago 112

Orlando 125, Brooklyn 121

Boston 110, New York 89

Indiana 130, Minnesota 107

Portland 103, New Orleans 93

L.A. Clippers 102, Utah 84

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 110, Denver 93

Detroit 122, Minnesota 101

Houston 105, Philadelphia 104

Brooklyn 112, Cleveland 107

Oklahoma City 114, Indiana 96

San Antonio 117, Miami 100

Dallas 103, Memphis 94

Phoenix 97, Utah 88

Golden State 117, Toronto 112

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

