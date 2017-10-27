201.5
MLS Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 12:48 am 10/27/2017 12:48am
All Times EDT
Knockout Round
Eastern Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 25: New York 4, Chicago 0

Thursday, Oct. 26: Columbus 0, Atlanta 0, Columbus wins shootout 3-1

Western Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Vancouver 5, San Jose 0

Thursday, Oct. 26: Houston 1, Sporting Kansas City 0, OT

Conference Semifinals
Home-and-home
First leg
Eastern Conference

Monday, Oct. 30: New York at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: Columbus at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Sunday, Oct. 29: Seattle at Vancouver, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30: Houston at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Second leg
Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 5: Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: New York City FC at Columbus, TBA

Western Conference

Thursday, Nov. 2: Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: Portland at Houston, TBA

Conference Championships
Home-and-home
Eastern Conference
First leg

Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD, 8 p.m.

Second leg

Tuesday, Nov. 28 or Wednesday, Nov. 29: TBD

Western Conference
First leg

Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD

Second leg

Thursday, Nov. 30: TBD

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9: at highest seed, 4 p.m.

