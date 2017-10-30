MLS Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|Knockout Round
|Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 25: New York 4, Chicago 0
Thursday, Oct. 26: Columbus 0, Atlanta 0, Columbus wins shootout 3-1
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Vancouver 5, San Jose 0
Thursday, Oct. 26: Houston 1, Sporting Kansas City 0, OT
|Conference Semifinals
|Home-and-home
|First leg
|Eastern Conference
Monday, Oct. 30: Toronto 2, New York 1
Tuesday, Oct. 31: New York City FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29: Vancouver 0, Seattle 0, tie
Monday, Oct. 30: Portland 0, Houston 0, tie
|Second leg
|Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 5: New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 5: Columbus at New York City FC, TBD
Thursday, Nov. 2: Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 5: Houston at Portland, TBA
|Conference Championships
|Home-and-home
|Eastern Conference
|First leg
Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 28 or Wednesday, Nov. 29: TBD
|Western Conference
|First leg
Tuesday, Nov. 21: 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30: 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9: at highest seed, 4 p.m.
