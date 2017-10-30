MLS Playoff Glance

All Times EDT Knockout Round Eastern Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 25: New York 4, Chicago 0

Thursday, Oct. 26: Columbus 0, Atlanta 0, Columbus wins shootout 3-1

Western Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Vancouver 5, San Jose 0

Thursday, Oct. 26: Houston 1, Sporting Kansas City 0, OT

Conference Semifinals Home-and-home First leg Eastern Conference

Monday, Oct. 30: Toronto 2, New York 1

Tuesday, Oct. 31: New York City FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Sunday, Oct. 29: Vancouver 0, Seattle 0, tie

Monday, Oct. 30: Portland 0, Houston 0, tie

Second leg Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 5: New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: Columbus at New York City FC, TBD

Western Conference

Thursday, Nov. 2: Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: Houston at Portland, TBA

Conference Championships Home-and-home Eastern Conference First leg

Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD, 8 p.m.

Second leg

Tuesday, Nov. 28 or Wednesday, Nov. 29: TBD

Western Conference First leg

Tuesday, Nov. 21: 10 p.m.

Second leg

Thursday, Nov. 30: 10 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9: at highest seed, 4 p.m.

