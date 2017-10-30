Mavericks-Jazz, Box

DALLAS (89)

Barnes 3-11 0-0 6, Nowitzki 7-11 0-1 18, Noel 3-7 0-0 6, Smith Jr. 1-7 0-0 2, Matthews 3-8 0-0 8, Kleber 0-0 1-2 1, Powell 3-6 0-0 7, Mejri 0-0 0-0 0, Withey 0-1 0-0 0, Ferrell 3-4 2-2 9, Barea 7-11 0-0 17, Harris 4-10 6-6 15, Clavell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-76 9-11 89.

UTAH (104)

Ingles 1-5 0-0 3, Favors 4-12 1-1 10, Gobert 4-5 9-12 17, Rubio 8-15 0-0 20, Hood 9-15 2-2 25, O’Neale 1-2 0-0 2, Sefolosha 5-9 0-0 11, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Udoh 0-1 0-0 0, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-8 0-0 8, Burks 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 38-80 12-15 104.

Dallas 27 26 15 21— 89 Utah 21 23 32 28—104

3-Point Goals_Dallas 12-24 (Nowitzki 4-5, Barea 3-6, Matthews 2-2, Powell 1-1, Ferrell 1-2, Harris 1-4, Smith Jr. 0-1, Withey 0-1, Barnes 0-2), Utah 16-35 (Hood 5-9, Rubio 4-8, Burks 2-2, Mitchell 2-4, Sefolosha 1-2, Favors 1-3, Ingles 1-4, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 42 (Powell 10), Utah 34 (Gobert 12). Assists_Dallas 17 (Harris 6), Utah 25 (Rubio, Gobert, Ingles 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 16, Utah 17. A_16,221 (19,911).

