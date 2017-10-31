Maple Leafs-Sharks Sum

Toronto 1 0 1—2 San Jose 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 9 (Zaitsev, Nylander), 12:14.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Pavelski 3 (Heed, Thornton), 7:58.

Third Period_3, San Jose, Heed 2 (Burns, Couture), 4:11 (pp). 4, San Jose, Ward 1 (Karlsson, Tierney), 17:47. 5, Toronto, Kadri 7 (Borgman, Rielly), 18:50.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-2-7_18. San Jose 14-11-14_39.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 0; San Jose 1 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 6-5-0 (38 shots-36 saves). San Jose, Jones 5-3-0 (18-16).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:25.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Vaughan Rody.

