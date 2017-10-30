Magic-Pelicans, Box

ORLANDO (115)

Fournier 7-12 2-2 20, Gordon 7-13 0-1 17, Vucevic 9-17 1-2 20, Augustin 1-5 4-4 6, Ross 3-7 1-2 8, Isaac 2-4 0-0 4, Speights 6-11 0-0 18, Birch 0-0 0-0 0, Biyombo 0-0 0-2 0, Mack 0-3 0-0 0, Hezonja 1-1 0-0 2, Simmons 7-12 5-5 20, Afflalo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-85 13-18 115.

NEW ORLEANS (99)

Cunningham 3-9 0-0 11, Davis 13-20 13-15 39, Cousins 5-14 0-1 12, Holiday 5-9 1-2 11, Moore 4-11 0-0 8, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 1-2 0-0 2, Nelson 2-6 0-0 5, Clark 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 39-85 14-18 99.

Orlando 33 27 27 28—115 New Orleans 24 40 20 15— 99

3-Point Goals_Orlando 16-34 (Speights 6-10, Fournier 4-7, Gordon 3-5, Vucevic 1-2, Simmons 1-3, Ross 1-3, Mack 0-1, Isaac 0-1, Augustin 0-2), New Orleans 7-30 (Cunningham 2-6, Cousins 2-8, Allen 1-2, Clark 1-3, Nelson 1-4, Miller 0-1, Holiday 0-1, Davis 0-2, Moore 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 42 (Vucevic 8), New Orleans 42 (Cousins 12). Assists_Orlando 27 (Vucevic, Mack, Fournier, Simmons 4), New Orleans 28 (Holiday 8). Total Fouls_Orlando 19, New Orleans 22.

