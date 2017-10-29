Magic-Hornets, Box

ORLANDO (113)

Fournier 8-15 5-5 23, Gordon 7-16 1-2 17, Vucevic 6-17 1-2 15, Augustin 0-7 0-0 0, Ross 6-15 4-5 17, Biyombo 1-3 0-0 2, Mack 3-5 3-3 10, Hezonja 1-4 0-0 2, Simmons 9-15 6-9 27. Totals 41-97 20-26 113.

CHARLOTTE (120)

Kidd-Gilchrist 4-4 2-4 10, Williams 6-8 0-0 13, Howard 9-13 4-9 22, Walker 15-25 2-2 34, Lamb 9-15 0-2 20, O’Bryant III 2-3 0-0 5, Zeller 3-7 0-0 6, Monk 1-8 0-0 2, Graham 2-8 0-0 4, Bacon 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 53-98 8-17 120.

Orlando 24 25 37 27—113 Charlotte 27 34 32 27—120

3-Point Goals_Orlando 11-33 (Simmons 3-4, Fournier 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Vucevic 2-8, Mack 1-1, Ross 1-5, Hezonja 0-2, Augustin 0-3), Charlotte 6-18 (Lamb 2-2, Walker 2-7, O’Bryant III 1-1, Williams 1-3, Bacon 0-2, Monk 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 40 (Vucevic 11), Charlotte 59 (Williams 11). Assists_Orlando 28 (Fournier, Augustin 5), Charlotte 31 (Walker 10). Total Fouls_Orlando 20, Charlotte 24. A_15,531 (19,077).

