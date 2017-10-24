Knicks-Celtics, Box

NEW YORK (89)

Hardaway Jr. 2-11 2-4 6, Porzingis 3-14 6-9 12, Kanter 7-11 2-3 16, Sessions 4-8 0-0 8, Lee 6-10 0-0 13, Dotson 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, McDermott 3-5 0-0 6, Beasley 2-6 2-2 6, O’Quinn 1-2 0-2 2, Hernangomez 5-6 2-3 12, Jack 2-5 0-0 4, Baker 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 36-85 16-25 89.

BOSTON (110)

Tatum 9-15 0-0 22, Horford 5-8 1-2 13, Baynes 1-3 1-2 3, Irving 5-13 9-9 20, Brown 9-16 2-3 23, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Nader 0-0 0-0 0, Yabusele 1-1 2-2 4, Theis 4-6 2-3 11, Larkin 1-5 3-4 6, Rozier 2-7 2-2 8, Bird 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-75 22-27 110.

New York 17 16 27 29— 89 Boston 30 24 23 33—110

3-Point Goals_New York 1-12 (Lee 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Beasley 0-1, Porzingis 0-2, Hardaway Jr. 0-5), Boston 14-29 (Tatum 4-6, Brown 3-6, Horford 2-4, Rozier 2-4, Theis 1-1, Larkin 1-2, Irving 1-5, Ojeleye 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 43 (Kanter 19), Boston 41 (Horford 13). Assists_New York 20 (Sessions 7), Boston 26 (Irving 7). Total Fouls_New York 17, Boston 24. Technicals_Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second). A_18,624 (18,624).

