Kings-Bruins Sums

Los Angeles 1 0 0 1—2 Boston 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 6 (McAvoy, Bjork), 5:27. 2, Los Angeles, Toffoli 2, 9:01. Penalties_Chara, BOS, (slashing), 11:24; Muzzin, LA, (holding), 12:47.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Postma, BOS, (delay of game), 2:31; Laich, LA, (hooking), 4:58.

Overtime_3, Los Angeles, Toffoli 3 (Kopitar), 5:00. Penalties_Bergeron, BOS, (slashing), 0:13; Doughty, LA, (interference), 0:13.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 9-12-5-4_30. Boston 10-5-11-4_30.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Boston 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 6-1-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Boston, Rask 1-3-0 (30-28).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:49.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Mark Shewchyk.

