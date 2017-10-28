Kings-Bruins Sum

|Los Angeles
First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 6 (McAvoy, Bjork), 5:27. 2, Los Angeles, Toffoli 2, 9:01.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Los Angeles, Toffoli 3 (Kopitar), 5:00.
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 9-12-5-4_30. Boston 10-5-11-4_30.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Boston 0 of 2.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 6-1-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Boston, Rask 1-3-0 (30-28).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:49.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Mark Shewchyk.
