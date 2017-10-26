201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Joe Girardi out as…

Joe Girardi out as Yankees manager after 10 seasons

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 12:59 pm 10/26/2017 12:59pm
Share
El piloto de los Yanquis de Nueva York, Joe Girardi, observa una práctica de bateo antes del 7mo partido de la serie por el campeonato de la Liga Americana contra los Astros de Houston, el sábado 21 de octubre de 2017, en Houston. (AP Foto/Eric Christian Smith)

Joe Girardi is out as New York Yankees manager after 10 seasons.

The team made the announcement Thursday. A person familiar with decision says Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recommended that Girardi not return.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no comments were authorized.

Girardi succeeded Joe Torre after the 2007 season and led the team to a World Series title in 2009 but has fallen short each year since.

Girardi led a young squad on a surprising run to the AL Championship Series this season, but he admitted he made a mistake not asking for a replay in Game 2 of the Division Series against Cleveland.

New York lost the game, and Girardi was relieved when the Yankees won the next three games to advance.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest