Jets-Penguins Sum

|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Sheary 4 (Guentzel, Crosby), 1:25. 2, Winnipeg, Morrissey 1 (Little), 9:26.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Pittsburgh, Kessel 3, 1:07.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-12-9_31. Pittsburgh 11-15-9-1_36.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 4.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-0-0 (36 shots-34 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 6-0-1 (31-30).
A_18,445 (18,387). T_2:34.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Darren Gibbs.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.