Jets-Penguins Sum

Winnipeg 1 0 0 0—1 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Sheary 4 (Guentzel, Crosby), 1:25. 2, Winnipeg, Morrissey 1 (Little), 9:26.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Pittsburgh, Kessel 3, 1:07.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-12-9_31. Pittsburgh 11-15-9-1_36.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-0-0 (36 shots-34 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 6-0-1 (31-30).

A_18,445 (18,387). T_2:34.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Darren Gibbs.

