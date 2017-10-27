Jets-Blue Jackets Sum

Winnipeg 1 0 0 0—1 Columbus 0 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Tanev 2, 4:52.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Columbus, Atkinson 4 (Jones), 10:23.

Overtime_3, Columbus, Anderson 3, 2:38.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 12-7-9-2_30. Columbus 10-13-12-2_37.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 6; Columbus 0 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Mason 0-3-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 6-2-0 (30-29).

A_14,224 (18,500). T_2:33.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.