Jazz-Suns, Box

UTAH (88)

Ingles 4-10 1-1 11, Favors 7-9 1-5 15, Gobert 5-9 6-8 16, Rubio 6-15 2-2 15, Hood 7-16 6-6 22, Johnson 1-7 1-1 3, Sefolosha 1-2 1-2 4, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 32-77 18-25 88.

PHOENIX (97)

Warren 12-20 3-4 27, Chriss 2-6 0-0 4, Chandler 3-5 0-0 6, James 1-9 2-2 5, Booker 7-19 1-1 17, Jackson 2-8 0-0 4, Bender 1-4 0-0 3, Len 6-11 1-2 13, Ulis 6-11 0-0 13, Daniels 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 42-96 7-9 97.

Utah 13 28 18 29—88 Phoenix 23 25 23 26—97

3-Point Goals_Utah 6-25 (Ingles 2-4, Hood 2-7, Sefolosha 1-2, Rubio 1-4, Mitchell 0-2, Favors 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Neto 0-2), Phoenix 6-19 (Booker 2-4, Ulis 1-2, Daniels 1-2, James 1-2, Bender 1-4, Warren 0-1, Chriss 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 44 (Gobert 14), Phoenix 55 (Len 13). Assists_Utah 20 (Rubio 11), Phoenix 18 (Ulis 5). Total Fouls_Utah 19, Phoenix 25. Technicals_Warren. A_16,022 (18,055).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.