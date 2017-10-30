Houston leads 3-2

BATTING SUMMARY

Houston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Maybin cf-pr 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Springer cf-rf 5 21 5 7 2 0 3 4 4 6 .333 Correa ss 5 21 3 7 1 0 2 5 1 3 .333 Gattis dh-ph 4 9 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 0 .333 Bregman 3b 5 22 5 6 1 0 2 5 2 1 .273 Altuve 2b 5 24 4 6 2 0 2 5 0 6 .250 Gurriel 1b 5 20 2 5 3 0 2 4 1 4 .250 McCann c 5 19 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 5 .211 Reddick lf-rf 5 19 3 4 1 0 0 0 1 3 .211 Gonzalez 1b-lf 5 17 2 2 0 0 1 2 3 5 .118 Keuchel p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Peacock p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Beltran ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Devenski p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Verlander p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Harris p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Musgrove p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Giles p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fisher pr 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 5 178 28 45 10 0 13 27 16 36 .253

___

Los Angeles

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Culberson 2b-lf-ph-pr 4 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 .500 Pederson cf-dh-lf-ph 4 11 4 4 2 0 2 4 2 5 .364 Ethier lf-ph 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Forsythe 1b-2b-3b 5 13 3 4 1 0 0 3 3 3 .308 Seager ss 5 20 4 5 1 0 1 3 2 6 .250 Hernandez 2b-cf-lf 5 13 2 3 0 0 0 1 2 3 .231 Taylor 2b-cf 5 18 4 4 0 0 1 2 4 3 .222 Bellinger 1b 5 20 4 4 2 1 1 5 1 10 .200 Barnes 2b-c 5 16 1 3 1 0 0 2 0 4 .188 Turner 3b-dh 5 20 4 3 2 0 1 2 3 3 .150 Puig rf 5 21 2 3 0 0 2 4 0 5 .143 Kershaw p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morrow p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Utley 2b-ph 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hill p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fields p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grandal c-ph 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cingrani p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCarthy p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 5 169 30 36 9 1 9 27 18 44 .213

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Houston

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA Harris 3 0 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 Gregerson 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 Morton 1 0 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 7 1 0 0 0 0 1.42 Peacock 3 0 5 1-3 3 2 2 2 6 1 1 0 0 1 3.38 Verlander 1 0 6 2 3 3 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 McCullers 1 0 5 1-3 4 3 3 4 3 0 0 1 0 0 5.06 Keuchel 2 0 10 1-3 11 7 6 3 7 0 0 0 1 0 5.23 Musgrove 3 0 3 2 2 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 6.00 Devenski 4 0 4 2-3 4 4 4 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 7.71 McHugh 1 0 2 1 3 3 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 13.50 Giles 2 0 1 2-3 4 5 5 2 3 0 1 0 1 0 27.00

___

Los Angeles

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA Watson 4 0 3 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Stripling 3 0 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fields 1 0 0 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wood 1 0 5 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1.59 Maeda 3 0 4 2-3 4 1 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1.93 Hill 1 0 4 3 1 1 3 7 0 0 0 0 0 2.25 Cingrani 3 0 3 2 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 3.00 Jansen 4 0 5 2-3 6 3 3 1 4 1 0 0 1 1 4.76 Kershaw 2 0 11 2-3 7 7 7 3 13 0 0 1 0 0 5.40 Morrow 5 0 4 7 5 5 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 11.25 McCarthy 1 0 1 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 18.00 Darvish 1 0 1 2-3 6 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 21.60

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

¤Houston 041 541 422 32—28 ¤Los Angeles 401 146 218 21—30

E_Bregman, Gurriel, Turner, Forsythe, Watson. LOB_Houston 29, Los Angeles 20. 2B_Springer 2, Bregman, Altuve 2, Correa, Gurriel 3, Reddick, Turner 2, Bellinger 2, Seager, Forsythe, Barnes, Pederson 2. 3B_Bellinger. HR_Springer 3, Bregman 2, Altuve 2, Correa 2, Gurriel 2, McCann, Gonzalez, Taylor, Turner, Bellinger, Puig 2, Seager, Culberson, Pederson 2. RBIs_Springer 4, Bregman 5, Altuve 5, Correa 5, Gurriel 4, McCann 2, Gonzalez 2, Taylor 2, Turner 2, Bellinger 5, Puig 4, Hernandez, Seager 3, Forsythe 3, Barnes 2, Culberson, Pederson 4. SB_Maybin, Forsythe 2. CS_Taylor. SF_Bregman, Barnes. S_Verlander, Kershaw.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 2) Home, Paul Nauert; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Phil Cuzzi; Left, Dan Iassogna. (Game 3) Home, Gerry Davis; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Paul Nauert; Left, Mark Wegner. (Game 4) Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Gerry Davis; Left, Paul Nauert. (Game 5) Home, Bill Miller; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Paul Nauert; Right, Laz Diaz; Left, Gerry Davis.

T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 2:28.

T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 4:19.

T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:46.

T_Game 4 at Houston, 3:06.

T_Game 5 at Houston, 5:17.

A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 54253.

A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 54293.

A_Game 3 at Houston, 43282.

A_Game 4 at Houston, 43322.

A_Game 5 at Houston, 43300.

