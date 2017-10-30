201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Houston leads 3-2

Houston leads 3-2

By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 1:52 am 10/30/2017 01:52am
Share

BATTING SUMMARY

Houston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Maybin cf-pr 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Springer cf-rf 5 21 5 7 2 0 3 4 4 6 .333
Correa ss 5 21 3 7 1 0 2 5 1 3 .333
Gattis dh-ph 4 9 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 0 .333
Bregman 3b 5 22 5 6 1 0 2 5 2 1 .273
Altuve 2b 5 24 4 6 2 0 2 5 0 6 .250
Gurriel 1b 5 20 2 5 3 0 2 4 1 4 .250
McCann c 5 19 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 5 .211
Reddick lf-rf 5 19 3 4 1 0 0 0 1 3 .211
Gonzalez 1b-lf 5 17 2 2 0 0 1 2 3 5 .118
Keuchel p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Peacock p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Beltran ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Devenski p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Verlander p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Harris p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Musgrove p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Giles p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fisher pr 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5 178 28 45 10 0 13 27 16 36 .253

___

Los Angeles

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Culberson 2b-lf-ph-pr 4 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 .500
Pederson cf-dh-lf-ph 4 11 4 4 2 0 2 4 2 5 .364
Ethier lf-ph 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Forsythe 1b-2b-3b 5 13 3 4 1 0 0 3 3 3 .308
Seager ss 5 20 4 5 1 0 1 3 2 6 .250
Hernandez 2b-cf-lf 5 13 2 3 0 0 0 1 2 3 .231
Taylor 2b-cf 5 18 4 4 0 0 1 2 4 3 .222
Bellinger 1b 5 20 4 4 2 1 1 5 1 10 .200
Barnes 2b-c 5 16 1 3 1 0 0 2 0 4 .188
Turner 3b-dh 5 20 4 3 2 0 1 2 3 3 .150
Puig rf 5 21 2 3 0 0 2 4 0 5 .143
Kershaw p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morrow p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utley 2b-ph 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hill p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fields p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grandal c-ph 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cingrani p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCarthy p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5 169 30 36 9 1 9 27 18 44 .213

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Houston

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
Harris 3 0 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0.00
Gregerson 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.00
Morton 1 0 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 7 1 0 0 0 0 1.42
Peacock 3 0 5 1-3 3 2 2 2 6 1 1 0 0 1 3.38
Verlander 1 0 6 2 3 3 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 4.50
McCullers 1 0 5 1-3 4 3 3 4 3 0 0 1 0 0 5.06
Keuchel 2 0 10 1-3 11 7 6 3 7 0 0 0 1 0 5.23
Musgrove 3 0 3 2 2 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 6.00
Devenski 4 0 4 2-3 4 4 4 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 7.71
McHugh 1 0 2 1 3 3 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 13.50
Giles 2 0 1 2-3 4 5 5 2 3 0 1 0 1 0 27.00

___

Los Angeles

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
Watson 4 0 3 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.00
Stripling 3 0 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Fields 1 0 0 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Wood 1 0 5 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1.59
Maeda 3 0 4 2-3 4 1 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1.93
Hill 1 0 4 3 1 1 3 7 0 0 0 0 0 2.25
Cingrani 3 0 3 2 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 3.00
Jansen 4 0 5 2-3 6 3 3 1 4 1 0 0 1 1 4.76
Kershaw 2 0 11 2-3 7 7 7 3 13 0 0 1 0 0 5.40
Morrow 5 0 4 7 5 5 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 11.25
McCarthy 1 0 1 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 18.00
Darvish 1 0 1 2-3 6 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 21.60

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

¤Houston 041 541 422 32—28
¤Los Angeles 401 146 218 21—30

E_Bregman, Gurriel, Turner, Forsythe, Watson. LOB_Houston 29, Los Angeles 20. 2B_Springer 2, Bregman, Altuve 2, Correa, Gurriel 3, Reddick, Turner 2, Bellinger 2, Seager, Forsythe, Barnes, Pederson 2. 3B_Bellinger. HR_Springer 3, Bregman 2, Altuve 2, Correa 2, Gurriel 2, McCann, Gonzalez, Taylor, Turner, Bellinger, Puig 2, Seager, Culberson, Pederson 2. RBIs_Springer 4, Bregman 5, Altuve 5, Correa 5, Gurriel 4, McCann 2, Gonzalez 2, Taylor 2, Turner 2, Bellinger 5, Puig 4, Hernandez, Seager 3, Forsythe 3, Barnes 2, Culberson, Pederson 4. SB_Maybin, Forsythe 2. CS_Taylor. SF_Bregman, Barnes. S_Verlander, Kershaw.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 2) Home, Paul Nauert; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Phil Cuzzi; Left, Dan Iassogna. (Game 3) Home, Gerry Davis; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Paul Nauert; Left, Mark Wegner. (Game 4) Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Gerry Davis; Left, Paul Nauert. (Game 5) Home, Bill Miller; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Paul Nauert; Right, Laz Diaz; Left, Gerry Davis.

T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 2:28.

T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 4:19.

T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:46.

T_Game 4 at Houston, 3:06.

T_Game 5 at Houston, 5:17.

A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 54253.

A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 54293.

A_Game 3 at Houston, 43282.

A_Game 4 at Houston, 43322.

A_Game 5 at Houston, 43300.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest