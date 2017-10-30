Houston leads 3-2

BATTING SUMMARY
Houston
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Maybin cf-pr
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|21
|5
|7
|2
|0
|3
|4
|4
|6
|.333
|Correa ss
|5
|21
|3
|7
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1
|3
|.333
|Gattis dh-ph
|4
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|.333
|Bregman 3b
|5
|22
|5
|6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|1
|.273
|Altuve 2b
|5
|24
|4
|6
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|6
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|20
|2
|5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|1
|4
|.250
|McCann c
|5
|19
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|.211
|Reddick lf-rf
|5
|19
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.211
|Gonzalez 1b-lf
|5
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|.118
|Keuchel p
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Peacock p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Beltran ph
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Devenski p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Verlander p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Harris p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Musgrove p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Giles p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fisher pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|5
|178
|28
|45
|10
|0
|13
|27
|16
|36
|.253
___
Los Angeles
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Culberson 2b-lf-ph-pr
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Pederson cf-dh-lf-ph
|4
|11
|4
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|5
|.364
|Ethier lf-ph
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Forsythe 1b-2b-3b
|5
|13
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|.308
|Seager ss
|5
|20
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|.250
|Hernandez 2b-cf-lf
|5
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.231
|Taylor 2b-cf
|5
|18
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|.222
|Bellinger 1b
|5
|20
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|10
|.200
|Barnes 2b-c
|5
|16
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|.188
|Turner 3b-dh
|5
|20
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|.150
|Puig rf
|5
|21
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|5
|.143
|Kershaw p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morrow p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Utley 2b-ph
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hill p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maeda p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stripling p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fields p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grandal c-ph
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cingrani p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCarthy p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|5
|169
|30
|36
|9
|1
|9
|27
|18
|44
|.213
___
PITCHING SUMMARY
Houston
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Harris
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morton
|1
|0
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.42
|Peacock
|3
|0
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3.38
|Verlander
|1
|0
|6
|2
|3
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|McCullers
|1
|0
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5.06
|Keuchel
|2
|0
|10
|1-3
|11
|7
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5.23
|Musgrove
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6.00
|Devenski
|4
|0
|4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7.71
|McHugh
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.50
|Giles
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|27.00
___
Los Angeles
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Watson
|4
|0
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stripling
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fields
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Wood
|1
|0
|5
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.59
|Maeda
|3
|0
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.93
|Hill
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.25
|Cingrani
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|Jansen
|4
|0
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4.76
|Kershaw
|2
|0
|11
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5.40
|Morrow
|5
|0
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11.25
|McCarthy
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18.00
|Darvish
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21.60
___
SCORE BY INNINGS
|¤Houston
|041
|541
|422
|32—28
|¤Los Angeles
|401
|146
|218
|21—30
E_Bregman, Gurriel, Turner, Forsythe, Watson. LOB_Houston 29, Los Angeles 20. 2B_Springer 2, Bregman, Altuve 2, Correa, Gurriel 3, Reddick, Turner 2, Bellinger 2, Seager, Forsythe, Barnes, Pederson 2. 3B_Bellinger. HR_Springer 3, Bregman 2, Altuve 2, Correa 2, Gurriel 2, McCann, Gonzalez, Taylor, Turner, Bellinger, Puig 2, Seager, Culberson, Pederson 2. RBIs_Springer 4, Bregman 5, Altuve 5, Correa 5, Gurriel 4, McCann 2, Gonzalez 2, Taylor 2, Turner 2, Bellinger 5, Puig 4, Hernandez, Seager 3, Forsythe 3, Barnes 2, Culberson, Pederson 4. SB_Maybin, Forsythe 2. CS_Taylor. SF_Bregman, Barnes. S_Verlander, Kershaw.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 2) Home, Paul Nauert; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Phil Cuzzi; Left, Dan Iassogna. (Game 3) Home, Gerry Davis; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Paul Nauert; Left, Mark Wegner. (Game 4) Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Gerry Davis; Left, Paul Nauert. (Game 5) Home, Bill Miller; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Paul Nauert; Right, Laz Diaz; Left, Gerry Davis.
T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 2:28.
T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 4:19.
T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:46.
T_Game 4 at Houston, 3:06.
T_Game 5 at Houston, 5:17.
A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 54253.
A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 54293.
A_Game 3 at Houston, 43282.
A_Game 4 at Houston, 43322.
A_Game 5 at Houston, 43300.
