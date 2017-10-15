Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Boston College
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|UConn
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Maine
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|8
|1
|1
|0
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Vermont
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Providence
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|UMass-Lowell
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|1
|3
|0
___
Wisconsin 5, Boston College 2
UMass 5, Union (NY) 4
New Hampshire 5, Colgate 0
Omaha 4, UMass Lowell 2
Minnesota St. 6, Boston U. 3
UConn 6, American International 4
Quinnipiac 3, Vermont 2, OT
Minnesota St. 3, Boston U. 0
Wisconsin 4, Merrimack 1
Sacred Heart 3, UConn 1
UMass 3, American International 1
UMass Lowell 5, Omaha 2
New Hampshire 5, Colgate 3
Northeastern 3, RIT 3
Vermont 3, Union (NY) 2
Boston College 4, Providence 3, OT
UMass Lowell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Maine, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Providence at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at UMass, 7 p.m.
Colorado College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
UConn at Boston U. 7:30 p.m.
Vermont at Michigan, 7:35 p.m.
Boston College at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.
Merrimack at Minn.-Duluth, 8:37 p.m.
Vermont at Michigan, 5:05 p.m.
Boston U. at UConn, 7 p.m.
Colorado College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Maine, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Providence at Clarkson, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at UMass, 8 p.m.
Boston College at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.
Merrimack at Minn.-Duluth, 8:37 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.