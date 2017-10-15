Hockey East Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T New Hampshire 2 0 0 4 7 4 4 0 0 Boston College 1 0 0 2 4 3 1 1 1 UConn 1 1 0 2 8 5 2 2 0 Maine 1 1 0 2 5 8 1 1 0 Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 Providence 0 1 0 0 3 4 2 1 0 UMass-Lowell 0 2 0 0 4 7 1 3 0

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 5, Boston College 2

UMass 5, Union (NY) 4

New Hampshire 5, Colgate 0

Omaha 4, UMass Lowell 2

Minnesota St. 6, Boston U. 3

UConn 6, American International 4

Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac 3, Vermont 2, OT

Minnesota St. 3, Boston U. 0

Wisconsin 4, Merrimack 1

Sacred Heart 3, UConn 1

UMass 3, American International 1

UMass Lowell 5, Omaha 2

New Hampshire 5, Colgate 3

Northeastern 3, RIT 3

Sunday’s Games

Vermont 3, Union (NY) 2

Boston College 4, Providence 3, OT

Friday, Oct. 20

UMass Lowell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Maine, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Providence at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at UMass, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn at Boston U. 7:30 p.m.

Vermont at Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

Boston College at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.

Merrimack at Minn.-Duluth, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Vermont at Michigan, 5:05 p.m.

Boston U. at UConn, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Maine, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Providence at Clarkson, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at UMass, 8 p.m.

Boston College at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.

Merrimack at Minn.-Duluth, 8:37 p.m.

