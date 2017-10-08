Hockey East Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T New Hampshire 2 0 0 4 7 4 2 0 0 UConn 1 1 0 2 8 5 1 1 0 Maine 1 1 0 2 5 8 1 1 0 Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 UMass-Lowell 0 2 0 0 4 7 0 2 0

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac 1, Boston College 1

Northeastern 7, Sacred Heart 3

Vermont 3, Colorado College 0

New Hampshire 4, UMass Lowell 3

Maine 4, UConn 3, OT

Colgate 2, Merrimack 1

Providence 3, Miami (Ohio) 1

Arizona St. 5, UMass 3

Saturday’s Games

UConn 5, Maine 1

New Hampshire 3, UMass-Lowell 1

Northeastern 7, Sacred Heart 0

Colorado College 4, Vermont 3

Merrimack 2, Colgate 2

Providence 3, Miami (Ohio) 2

UMass 4, Arizona St. 2

Sunday’s Game

Boston U. at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Wisconsin at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMass at Union (NY), 7 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Vermont at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UConn at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

American International at UMass, 7 p.m.

Omaha at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Vermont at Union (NY), 4 p.m.

Boston College at Providence, 5 p.m.

