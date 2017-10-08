Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|UConn
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Maine
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|8
|1
|1
|0
|Providence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Vermont
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|UMass-Lowell
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|0
|2
|0
Quinnipiac 1, Boston College 1
Northeastern 7, Sacred Heart 3
Vermont 3, Colorado College 0
New Hampshire 4, UMass Lowell 3
Maine 4, UConn 3, OT
Colgate 2, Merrimack 1
Providence 3, Miami (Ohio) 1
Arizona St. 5, UMass 3
UConn 5, Maine 1
New Hampshire 3, UMass-Lowell 1
Northeastern 7, Sacred Heart 0
Colorado College 4, Vermont 3
Merrimack 2, Colgate 2
Providence 3, Miami (Ohio) 2
UMass 4, Arizona St. 2
Boston U. at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Boston College, 7 p.m.
UMass at Union (NY), 7 p.m.
Colgate at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
UConn at American International, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Vermont at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UConn at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
American International at UMass, 7 p.m.
Omaha at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
Colgate at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Union (NY), 4 p.m.
Boston College at Providence, 5 p.m.
