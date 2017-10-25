Grizzlies-Mavericks, Box

MEMPHIS (94)

Ennis III 2-5 4-4 8, Martin 3-6 0-0 7, Gasol 9-15 3-8 26, Conley 7-15 4-6 21, Harrison 3-7 1-1 7, Brooks 2-5 0-0 4, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Chalmers 2-9 2-3 8, Evans 5-8 2-2 13. Totals 33-72 16-24 94.

DALLAS (103)

Barnes 4-13 6-9 15, Nowitzki 5-10 3-3 13, Noel 3-5 2-2 8, Smith Jr. 8-12 0-2 19, Matthews 5-9 3-4 16, Finney-Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 2-6 2-4 6, Barea 5-10 1-2 14, Ferrell 3-6 3-3 10. Totals 36-74 20-29 103.

Memphis 18 31 23 22— 94 Dallas 32 25 22 24—103

3-Point Goals_Memphis 12-31 (Gasol 5-7, Conley 3-8, Chalmers 2-5, Evans 1-2, Martin 1-2, Brooks 0-2, Ennis III 0-2, Harrison 0-3), Dallas 11-26 (Matthews 3-4, Barea 3-4, Smith Jr. 3-6, Ferrell 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Powell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Nowitzki 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 36 (Gasol 11), Dallas 35 (Barnes 6). Assists_Memphis 14 (Gasol 4), Dallas 19 (Smith Jr. 5). Total Fouls_Memphis 22, Dallas 20. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second), Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second). A_19,674 (19,200).

