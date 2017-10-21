Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Ferris St. 3, Mercyhurst 2

UMass Lowell 3, Clarkson 1

Miami (Ohio) 7, Maine 5

Quinnipiac 6, Northeastern 4

Providence 6, St. Lawrence 5, OT

Ohio St. 3, UMass 1

New Hampshire 6, Colorado College 3

Niagara 4, RPI 3, OT

Union (NY) 6, RIT 1

Holy Cross 4, Bentley 3, OT

Robert Morris 4, Army 2

American International 3, Penn St. 2, OT

UConn 2, Boston U. 2, OT

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 6, W. Michigan 4

Michigan Tech 5, Ala.-Huntsville 4

Michigan 4, Vermont 1

Notre Dame 3, Sacred Heart 1

Minnesota St. 4, Bowling Green 1

Bemidji St. 4, Air Force 1

N. Michigan 5, Wisconsin 4, OT

Omaha 5, Arizona St. 1

Minnesota 2, North Dakota 1

St. Cloud St. 5, Boston College 2

Merrimack 5, Minn.-Duluth 5, OT

FAR WEST

Lake Superior St. 3, Denver 3, OT

EXHIBITION

US National U-18 3, Dartmouth 0

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.