Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Ferris St. 3, Mercyhurst 2
UMass Lowell 3, Clarkson 1
Miami (Ohio) 7, Maine 5
Quinnipiac 6, Northeastern 4
Providence 6, St. Lawrence 5, OT
Ohio St. 3, UMass 1
New Hampshire 6, Colorado College 3
Niagara 4, RPI 3, OT
Union (NY) 6, RIT 1
Holy Cross 4, Bentley 3, OT
Robert Morris 4, Army 2
American International 3, Penn St. 2, OT
UConn 2, Boston U. 2, OT
Michigan St. 6, W. Michigan 4
Michigan Tech 5, Ala.-Huntsville 4
Michigan 4, Vermont 1
Notre Dame 3, Sacred Heart 1
Minnesota St. 4, Bowling Green 1
Bemidji St. 4, Air Force 1
N. Michigan 5, Wisconsin 4, OT
Omaha 5, Arizona St. 1
Minnesota 2, North Dakota 1
St. Cloud St. 5, Boston College 2
Merrimack 5, Minn.-Duluth 5, OT
Lake Superior St. 3, Denver 3, OT
US National U-18 3, Dartmouth 0
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.