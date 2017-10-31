France coach Didier Deschamps given new 2-year contract

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps has been given a new two-year contract by the French Football Federation.

FFF president Noel Le Graet made the announcement on Tuesday, saying Deschamps will stay in charge until the end of the 2020 European Championship.

Deschamps took over from Laurent Blanc after the 2012 European Championship.

He guided Les Bleus to the quarterfinals of the World Cup two years later, when France lost in the quarterfinals to champion Germany.

France reached the Euro 2016 final — losing to Portugal 1-0 — and qualified for the World Cup next year in Russia as Group A winner.

