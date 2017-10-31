For Games of Wednesday November 1

2017 TEAM 2017 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Houston TBD ( ) 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00 Los Angeles (NL) Darvish (R) 8:00p 10-12 3.88 16-18 1-2 13.2 5.27

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA TBD 0-0 0.0 0.00 Darvish 2-1 13.0 4.15

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2017 statistics.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.