For Games of Wednesday November 1

By The Associated Press October 31, 2017 5:29 pm 10/31/2017 05:29pm
2017 TEAM 2017 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Houston TBD ( ) 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00
Los Angeles (NL) Darvish (R) 8:00p 10-12 3.88 16-18 1-2 13.2 5.27
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
TBD 0-0 0.0 0.00
Darvish 2-1 13.0 4.15

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2017 statistics.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

