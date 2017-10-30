For Games of Tuesday October 31

2017 TEAM 2017 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Houston Verlander (R) 15-8 3.36 22-15 1-0 14.0 2.57 Los Angeles (NL) Hill (L) 8:00p 12-8 3.32 17-11 0-0 4.0 2.25

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Verlander 2-0 22.0 1.64 Hill 0-0 13.0 2.77

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2017 statistics.

