For Games of Tuesday October 31

|
|2017
|TEAM
|2017
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Houston
|Verlander
|(R)
|15-8
|3.36
|22-15
|1-0
|14.0
|2.57
|Los Angeles (NL)
|Hill
|(L)
|8:00p
|12-8
|3.32
|17-11
|0-0
|4.0
|2.25
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Verlander
|2-0
|22.0
|1.64
|Hill
|0-0
|13.0
|2.77
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2017 statistics.
