For Games of Sunday October 29

2017 TEAM 2017 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Los Angeles (NL) Kershaw (L) 18-4 2.31 27-4 1-0 7.0 1.29 Houston Keuchel (L) 8:00p 14-5 2.90 18-9 0-1 6.2 4.05

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Kershaw 2-0 18.0 2.00 Keuchel 1-2 18.1 3.44

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2017 statistics.

