For Games of Sunday October 29

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 5:29 pm 10/28/2017 05:29pm
2017 TEAM 2017 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Los Angeles (NL) Kershaw (L) 18-4 2.31 27-4 1-0 7.0 1.29
Houston Keuchel (L) 8:00p 14-5 2.90 18-9 0-1 6.2 4.05
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Kershaw 2-0 18.0 2.00
Keuchel 1-2 18.1 3.44

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2017 statistics.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

