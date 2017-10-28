For Games of Sunday October 29

|
|2017
|TEAM
|2017
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Los Angeles (NL)
|Kershaw
|(L)
|18-4
|2.31
|27-4
|1-0
|7.0
|1.29
|Houston
|Keuchel
|(L)
|8:00p
|14-5
|2.90
|18-9
|0-1
|6.2
|4.05
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|2-0
|18.0
|2.00
|Keuchel
|1-2
|18.1
|3.44
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2017 statistics.
