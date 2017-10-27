201.5
For Games of Saturday October 28

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 5:29 pm 10/27/2017 05:29pm
2017 TEAM 2017 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Los Angeles (NL) Wood (L) 16-3 2.72 18-8 0-0 0.0 0.00
Houston Morton (R) 8:00p 14-7 3.62 18-10 0-0 0.0 0.00
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Wood 1-1 16.2 3.78
Morton 1-1 13.0 6.23

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2017 statistics.

