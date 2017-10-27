For Games of Saturday October 28

|
|2017
|TEAM
|2017
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Los Angeles (NL)
|Wood
|(L)
|16-3
|2.72
|18-8
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Houston
|Morton
|(R)
|8:00p
|14-7
|3.62
|18-10
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Wood
|1-1
|16.2
|3.78
|Morton
|1-1
|13.0
|6.23
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2017 statistics.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.