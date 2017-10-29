Fiorentina’s Veretout in alleged threat to ball boy

Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout could be in trouble after allegedly threatening a ball boy at the end of his team’s 2-1 defeat at Crotone.

A video posted on a fan’s Facebook account shows Veretout walking toward the sideline and pointing his finger at one of the ball boys.

It is unclear what happened next before Veretout walked away, accompanied by several stewards.

Italian news agency Ansa reports that police stopped Veretout and have reported the incident to the Italian football federation.

The 24-year-old Veretout was apparently angered by what he felt was timewasting by the ball boy.

