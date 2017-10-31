Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 53 36 6-1-0 4-1-1 4-1-0 New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31 4-2-0 4-0-0 1-1-0 Columbus 12 8 4 0 16 37 30 5-2-0 3-2-0 3-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 12 7 4 1 15 45 38 4-0-1 3-4-0 1-1-0 Ottawa 12 5 2 5 15 44 41 2-2-4 3-0-1 1-1-1 Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 36 50 4-0-1 3-5-0 2-0-0 Toronto 12 7 5 0 14 47 43 4-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Philadelphia 12 6 5 1 13 41 35 3-2-1 3-3-0 1-0-0 Boston 10 4 3 3 11 30 33 3-1-2 1-2-1 0-0-1 Washington 12 5 6 1 11 36 41 1-3-0 4-3-1 1-2-0 Detroit 12 5 6 1 11 32 35 1-2-1 4-4-0 2-4-0 Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30 1-2-2 3-2-0 0-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 13 4 7 2 10 40 47 4-4-2 0-3-0 0-2-2 Florida 11 4 6 1 9 40 44 3-2-1 1-4-0 1-3-1 Montreal 12 4 7 1 9 31 45 2-2-1 2-5-0 3-0-1 Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44 1-3-1 2-4-1 2-0-1 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 13 10 2 1 21 44 30 5-0-0 5-2-1 3-0-0 Los Angeles 12 9 2 1 19 40 24 4-0-1 5-2-0 1-0-1 Vegas 11 8 3 0 16 41 31 6-1-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Vancouver 11 6 3 2 14 31 27 2-2-2 4-1-0 1-1-0 Dallas 12 7 5 0 14 34 33 4-1-0 3-4-0 1-3-0 Anaheim 11 6 4 1 13 35 33 3-2-1 3-2-0 1-1-0 Winnipeg 10 5 3 2 12 31 31 3-2-0 2-1-2 1-0-0 San Jose 11 6 5 0 12 30 28 3-3-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34 4-1-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Nashville 11 5 4 2 12 27 31 3-1-1 2-3-1 3-0-1 Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33 2-4-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 38 34 3-2-1 2-3-1 1-4-0 Minnesota 9 4 3 2 10 30 28 2-1-1 2-2-1 1-1-0 Edmonton 10 3 6 1 7 22 33 2-4-0 1-2-1 1-1-0 Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 30 51 0-4-1 1-6-0 0-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vegas 3

Columbus 4, Boston 3, SO

Tampa Bay 8, Florida 5

Montreal 8, Ottawa 3

St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 2

Dallas 2, Vancouver 1, OT

San Jose 3, Toronto 2

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Vegas 4

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

