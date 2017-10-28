Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 45 31 6-1-0 3-1-1 3-1-0 New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31 4-2-0 4-0-0 1-1-0 Pittsburgh 11 7 3 1 15 34 41 4-0-1 3-3-0 2-0-0 Ottawa 11 5 1 5 15 41 33 2-1-4 3-0-1 1-0-1 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 23 4-2-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Toronto 11 7 4 0 14 45 40 4-3-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Philadelphia 11 6 5 0 12 38 31 3-2-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 4 1 11 33 33 3-0-1 2-4-0 1-1-0 Detroit 12 5 6 1 11 32 35 1-2-1 4-4-0 2-4-0 Boston 9 4 3 2 10 27 29 3-1-2 1-2-0 0-0-1 Carolina 9 4 4 1 9 25 26 1-2-1 3-2-0 0-0-1 Florida 10 4 5 1 9 35 36 3-1-1 1-4-0 1-2-1 Washington 10 4 5 1 9 30 37 1-3-0 3-2-1 1-2-0 Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44 1-3-1 2-4-1 2-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 12 3 7 2 8 34 43 3-4-2 0-3-0 0-2-2 Montreal 11 3 7 1 7 23 42 2-2-1 1-5-0 2-0-1 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Los Angeles 11 9 1 1 19 38 20 4-0-1 5-1-0 1-0-1 St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 36 27 3-0-0 5-2-1 3-0-0 Vegas 9 8 1 0 16 34 19 6-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 30 25 2-2-1 4-1-0 1-1-0 Nashville 10 5 3 2 12 25 25 3-0-1 2-3-1 3-0-1 Dallas 11 6 5 0 12 32 32 4-1-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Chicago 11 5 4 2 12 35 28 3-2-1 2-2-1 1-3-0 Anaheim 10 5 4 1 11 31 30 3-2-1 2-2-0 1-1-0 Winnipeg 9 4 3 2 10 24 30 2-2-0 2-1-2 1-0-0 San Jose 10 5 5 0 10 27 26 2-3-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 Colorado 10 5 5 0 10 28 31 3-1-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Calgary 11 5 6 0 10 26 32 1-4-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 Minnesota 8 3 3 2 8 28 27 1-1-1 2-2-1 1-1-0 Edmonton 9 3 5 1 7 20 28 2-3-0 1-2-1 1-1-0 Arizona 11 0 10 1 1 26 48 0-4-1 0-6-0 0-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Vegas 7, Colorado 0

New Jersey 5, Ottawa 4, SO

Columbus 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

St. Louis 2, Carolina 1

Nashville 2, Chicago 1

Dallas 2, Calgary 1

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 3, Buffalo 2

Los Angeles 2, Boston 1, OT

New Jersey 4, Arizona 3

Detroit 3, Florida 2, SO

Montreal 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2

Anaheim 4, Tampa Bay 1

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

