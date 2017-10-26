Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 10 8 1 1 17 41 25 5-0-0 3-1-1 2-1-0 Pittsburgh 11 7 3 1 15 34 41 4-0-1 3-3-0 2-0-0 Toronto 10 7 3 0 14 43 36 4-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24 2-2-0 4-0-0 1-1-0 Columbus 9 6 3 0 12 30 22 3-2-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Ottawa 9 4 1 4 12 32 24 1-1-4 3-0-0 1-0-1 N.Y. Islanders 9 5 3 1 11 29 27 3-0-1 2-3-0 1-1-0 Philadelphia 9 5 4 0 10 30 24 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Boston 8 4 3 1 9 26 27 3-1-1 1-2-0 0-0-1 Carolina 8 4 3 1 9 24 24 1-1-1 3-2-0 0-0-1 Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31 1-3-0 3-1-1 1-2-0 Detroit 10 4 5 1 9 27 30 1-2-1 3-3-0 1-3-0 N.Y. Rangers 11 3 6 2 8 30 38 3-4-2 0-2-0 0-2-2 Buffalo 11 3 6 2 8 27 41 1-2-1 2-4-1 2-0-1 Florida 8 3 5 0 6 25 30 2-1-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 Montreal 9 2 6 1 5 18 34 1-1-1 1-5-0 2-0-1 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Los Angeles 9 7 1 1 15 32 19 4-0-1 3-1-0 1-0-1 St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 34 26 3-0-0 4-2-1 3-0-0 Vegas 8 7 1 0 14 27 19 5-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Chicago 10 5 3 2 12 34 26 3-1-1 2-2-1 1-2-0 Vancouver 9 5 3 1 11 24 23 1-2-1 4-1-0 1-1-0 Dallas 9 5 4 0 10 26 26 4-1-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Colorado 9 5 4 0 10 28 24 3-1-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Nashville 9 4 3 2 10 23 24 3-0-1 1-3-1 2-0-1 Calgary 10 5 5 0 10 25 30 1-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 Winnipeg 8 4 3 1 9 23 28 2-2-0 2-1-1 1-0-0 Anaheim 8 4 3 1 9 24 21 3-2-1 1-1-0 1-1-0 San Jose 9 4 5 0 8 24 24 2-3-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 7 2 3 2 6 22 23 0-1-1 2-2-1 1-1-0 Edmonton 8 2 5 1 5 15 24 1-3-0 1-2-1 1-1-0 Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 23 44 0-4-1 0-5-0 0-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Calgary 2

Columbus 5, Buffalo 1

Thursday’s Games

Boston 2, San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Arizona 2

Carolina 6, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

