Expanded Conference Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|10
|8
|1
|1
|17
|41
|25
|5-0-0
|3-1-1
|2-1-0
|Toronto
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|40
|30
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|32
|40
|3-0-1
|3-3-0
|2-0-0
|New Jersey
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|31
|24
|2-2-0
|4-0-0
|1-1-0
|Ottawa
|9
|4
|1
|4
|12
|32
|24
|1-1-4
|3-0-0
|1-0-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|27
|3-0-1
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|Columbus
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|25
|21
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Philadelphia
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|30
|24
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|28
|31
|1-3-0
|3-1-1
|1-2-0
|Detroit
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|27
|30
|1-2-1
|3-3-0
|1-3-0
|Buffalo
|10
|3
|5
|2
|8
|26
|36
|1-2-1
|2-3-1
|2-0-1
|Carolina
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|18
|21
|1-1-1
|2-2-0
|0-0-1
|Boston
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|24
|26
|2-1-1
|1-2-0
|0-0-1
|Florida
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|25
|30
|2-1-0
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|2
|6
|2
|6
|25
|36
|2-4-2
|0-2-0
|0-2-2
|Montreal
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|18
|34
|1-1-1
|1-5-0
|2-0-1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Los Angeles
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|32
|19
|4-0-1
|3-1-0
|1-0-1
|Vegas
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|27
|19
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|St. Louis
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|29
|24
|2-0-0
|4-2-1
|3-0-0
|Chicago
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|34
|26
|3-1-1
|2-2-1
|1-2-0
|Vancouver
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|24
|23
|1-2-1
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|Calgary
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|23
|25
|1-3-0
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|Colorado
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|28
|24
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|Dallas
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|26
|26
|4-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|Nashville
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|24
|3-0-1
|1-3-1
|2-0-1
|Anaheim
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|24
|21
|3-2-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Winnipeg
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|22
|26
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|San Jose
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|23
|22
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|22
|23
|0-1-1
|2-2-1
|1-1-0
|Edmonton
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|15
|24
|1-3-0
|1-2-1
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|9
|0
|8
|1
|1
|21
|39
|0-4-1
|0-4-0
|0-2-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
San Jose 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Toronto 3, Los Angeles 2
Pittsburgh 2, Edmonton 1, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 1
Anaheim 6, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Arizona 3
Montreal 5, Florida 1
Buffalo 1, Detroit 0
Los Angeles 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Calgary 3, Nashville 2, SO
Vancouver 1, Minnesota 0
Colorado 5, Dallas 3
Vegas 4, Chicago 2
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
