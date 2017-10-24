Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 10 8 1 1 17 41 25 5-0-0 3-1-1 2-1-0 Toronto 9 7 2 0 14 40 30 4-1-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Pittsburgh 10 6 3 1 13 32 40 3-0-1 3-3-0 2-0-0 New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24 2-2-0 4-0-0 1-1-0 Ottawa 8 4 1 3 11 30 21 1-1-3 3-0-0 1-0-1 Philadelphia 8 5 3 0 10 28 18 3-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 25 21 2-2-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 8 4 3 1 9 24 24 2-0-1 2-3-0 1-1-0 Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31 1-3-0 3-1-1 1-2-0 Detroit 9 4 4 1 9 27 29 1-2-1 3-2-0 1-2-0 Boston 7 3 3 1 7 24 26 2-1-1 1-2-0 0-0-1 Carolina 7 3 3 1 7 18 21 1-1-1 2-2-0 0-0-1 Florida 7 3 4 0 6 24 25 2-1-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 Buffalo 9 2 5 2 6 25 36 0-2-1 2-3-1 1-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 10 2 6 2 6 25 36 2-4-2 0-2-0 0-2-2 Montreal 8 1 6 1 3 13 33 0-1-1 1-5-0 1-0-1 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Los Angeles 8 6 1 1 13 29 17 4-0-1 2-1-0 1-0-1 St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 29 24 2-0-0 4-2-1 3-0-0 Vegas 7 6 1 0 12 23 17 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Chicago 9 5 2 2 12 32 22 3-1-1 2-1-1 1-2-0 Dallas 8 5 3 0 10 23 21 4-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Vancouver 8 4 3 1 9 23 23 1-2-1 3-1-0 1-1-0 Anaheim 8 4 3 1 9 24 21 3-2-1 1-1-0 1-1-0 Nashville 8 4 3 1 9 21 21 3-0-0 1-3-1 2-0-1 Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26 2-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Calgary 8 4 4 0 8 20 23 1-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 23 21 2-1-0 2-3-0 0-3-0 San Jose 8 4 4 0 8 23 22 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 6 2 2 2 6 22 22 0-0-1 2-2-1 1-1-0 Edmonton 8 2 5 1 5 15 24 1-3-0 1-2-1 1-1-0 Arizona 8 0 7 1 1 18 34 0-4-1 0-3-0 0-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

San Jose 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Toronto 3, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Edmonton 1, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 1

Anaheim 6, Philadelphia 2

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.