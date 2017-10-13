ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Brampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adirondack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Worcester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Greenville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Norfolk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Toledo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Kalamazoo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quad City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Indy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3
|Idaho
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Wichita
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Utah
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Rapid City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Wheeling 5, Greenville 4
Florida 4, Atlanta 3
Toledo 3, Quad City 2
Kansas City 5, Tulsa 3
Wichita 4, Indy 3
Colorado 3, Utah 2
Allen 8, Rapid City 3
Idaho 4, Norfolk 2
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Manchester at Brampton, 2 p.m.
