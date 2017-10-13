201.5
ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press October 13, 2017 11:59 pm 10/13/2017 11:59pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4
Brampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adirondack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4
Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 5
Norfolk 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3
Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fort Wayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quad City 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 1 1 0 0 0 2 8 3
Idaho 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Colorado 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Tulsa 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5
Rapid City 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 8

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Wheeling 5, Greenville 4

Florida 4, Atlanta 3

Toledo 3, Quad City 2

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 3

Wichita 4, Indy 3

Colorado 3, Utah 2

Allen 8, Rapid City 3

Idaho 4, Norfolk 2

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

