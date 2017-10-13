ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4 Brampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adirondack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 5 Norfolk 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3 Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fort Wayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quad City 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 1 1 0 0 0 2 8 3 Idaho 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Colorado 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Tulsa 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5 Rapid City 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 8

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Wheeling 5, Greenville 4

Florida 4, Atlanta 3

Toledo 3, Quad City 2

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 3

Wichita 4, Indy 3

Colorado 3, Utah 2

Allen 8, Rapid City 3

Idaho 4, Norfolk 2

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

