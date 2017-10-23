ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 14 Manchester 5 2 2 0 1 5 17 18 Adirondack 3 2 0 1 0 5 15 14 Worcester 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Reading 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5 Brampton 5 0 4 1 0 1 16 24 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7 South Carolina 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5 Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 13 Norfolk 5 2 3 0 0 4 19 22 Jacksonville 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 8 Greenville 3 0 2 1 0 1 13 16 Atlanta 4 0 4 0 0 0 7 16 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kalamazoo 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 8 Fort Wayne 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 7 Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 6 Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 13 Indy 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 10 Quad City 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 15 Cincinnati 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 9 Colorado 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 10 Allen 4 3 0 1 0 7 22 12 Idaho 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 15 Utah 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 16 Tulsa 4 1 2 0 1 3 14 15 Rapid City 4 0 4 0 0 0 9 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 4

Reading 2, Wheeling 1, OT

Orlando 4, Allen 3, OT

Wichita 5, Rapid City 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Indy at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.