ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|17
|14
|Manchester
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|17
|18
|Adirondack
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|15
|14
|Worcester
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Reading
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Brampton
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|16
|24
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|South Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Orlando
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|13
|Norfolk
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|19
|22
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|8
|Greenville
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|13
|16
|Atlanta
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|16
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kalamazoo
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|8
|Fort Wayne
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|14
|7
|Toledo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|13
|Indy
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|10
|Quad City
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|9
|Colorado
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|10
|Allen
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|22
|12
|Idaho
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|13
|15
|Utah
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Tulsa
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|15
|Rapid City
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|21
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 5, Adirondack 4, OT
Worcester 2, Manchester 0
Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 2
Florida 5, Atlanta 1
Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 2
Toledo 3, Quad City 0
South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2
Kansas City 3, Fort Wayne 2
Indy 3, Tulsa 2, SO
Allen 6, Orlando 2
Wichita 3, Rapid City 1
Colorado 6, Norfolk 4
Utah 3, Idaho 0
Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 4
Reading 2, Wheeling 1, OT
Orlando 4, Allen 3, OT
Wichita 5, Rapid City 2
No games scheduled
Greenville at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.