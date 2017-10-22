ECHL At A Glance

201.5
By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 4:46 pm 10/22/2017 04:46pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 12
Manchester 5 2 2 0 1 5 17 18
Adirondack 3 2 0 1 0 5 15 14
Worcester 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Reading 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4
Brampton 5 0 4 1 0 1 16 24
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7
South Carolina 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5
Norfolk 5 2 3 0 0 4 19 22
Orlando 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 10
Jacksonville 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 8
Greenville 3 0 2 1 0 1 13 16
Atlanta 4 0 4 0 0 0 7 16
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kalamazoo 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 8
Fort Wayne 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 7
Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 6
Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 13
Indy 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 10
Quad City 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 15
Cincinnati 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 10
Allen 3 3 0 0 0 6 19 8
Wichita 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 7
Idaho 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 15
Utah 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 16
Tulsa 4 1 2 0 1 3 14 15
Rapid City 3 0 3 0 0 0 7 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Reading 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Worcester 2, Manchester 0

Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 2

Florida 5, Atlanta 1

Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 2

Toledo 3, Quad City 0

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Kansas City 3, Fort Wayne 2

Indy 3, Tulsa 2, SO

Allen 6, Orlando 2

Wichita 3, Rapid City 1

Colorado 6, Norfolk 4

Utah 3, Idaho 0

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 4

Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

