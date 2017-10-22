ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 12 Manchester 5 2 2 0 1 5 17 18 Adirondack 3 2 0 1 0 5 15 14 Worcester 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Reading 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4 Brampton 5 0 4 1 0 1 16 24 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7 South Carolina 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5 Norfolk 5 2 3 0 0 4 19 22 Orlando 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 10 Jacksonville 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 8 Greenville 3 0 2 1 0 1 13 16 Atlanta 4 0 4 0 0 0 7 16 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kalamazoo 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 8 Fort Wayne 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 7 Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 6 Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 13 Indy 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 10 Quad City 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 15 Cincinnati 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 10 Allen 3 3 0 0 0 6 19 8 Wichita 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 7 Idaho 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 15 Utah 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 16 Tulsa 4 1 2 0 1 3 14 15 Rapid City 3 0 3 0 0 0 7 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Reading 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Worcester 2, Manchester 0

Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 2

Florida 5, Atlanta 1

Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 2

Toledo 3, Quad City 0

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Kansas City 3, Fort Wayne 2

Indy 3, Tulsa 2, SO

Allen 6, Orlando 2

Wichita 3, Rapid City 1

Colorado 6, Norfolk 4

Utah 3, Idaho 0

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 4

Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

