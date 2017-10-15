ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Adirondack
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Worcester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manchester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Brampton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Orlando
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Norfolk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Greenville
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|12
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Kalamazoo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Quad City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Toledo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Indy
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|8
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|13
|6
|Wichita
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Colorado
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|Idaho
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Utah
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Tulsa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|10
|Rapid City
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Wheeling 5, Greenville 4
Florida 4, Atlanta 3
Toledo 3, Quad City 2
Kansas City 5, Tulsa 3
Wichita 4, Indy 3
Colorado 3, Utah 2
Allen 8, Rapid City 3
Idaho 4, Norfolk 2
Adirondack 5, Brampton 4
Wheeling 7, Greenville 6, OT
Florida 3, Atlanta 1
Worcester 4, Manchester 3
Orlando 5, Jacksonville 4, OT
Fort Wayne 4, Toledo 2
Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
Wichita 4, Indy 3, OT
Quad City 5, Tulsa 4
Colorado 2, Utah 1
Allen 5, Rapid City 3
Norfolk 5, Idaho 3
Manchester at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Norfolk at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.