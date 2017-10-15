ECHL At A Glance

201.5
By The Associated Press October 15, 2017 12:09 am 10/15/2017 12:09am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 10
Adirondack 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4
Worcester 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manchester 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4
Brampton 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 5
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4
Norfolk 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 5
Greenville 2 0 1 1 0 1 10 12
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3
Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Quad City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7
Toledo 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Indy 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 8
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 2 2 0 0 0 4 13 6
Wichita 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6
Colorado 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 3
Idaho 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7
Utah 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 5
Tulsa 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 10
Rapid City 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Wheeling 5, Greenville 4

Florida 4, Atlanta 3

Toledo 3, Quad City 2

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 3

Wichita 4, Indy 3

Colorado 3, Utah 2

Allen 8, Rapid City 3

Idaho 4, Norfolk 2

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Brampton 4

Wheeling 7, Greenville 6, OT

Florida 3, Atlanta 1

Worcester 4, Manchester 3

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 4, OT

Fort Wayne 4, Toledo 2

Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

Wichita 4, Indy 3, OT

Quad City 5, Tulsa 4

Colorado 2, Utah 1

Allen 5, Rapid City 3

Norfolk 5, Idaho 3

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

