ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 10 Adirondack 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4 Worcester 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Brampton 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 5 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4 Norfolk 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7 Jacksonville 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 5 Greenville 2 0 1 1 0 1 10 12 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atlanta 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3 Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Quad City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7 Toledo 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6 Cincinnati 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Indy 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 8 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 2 2 0 0 0 4 13 6 Wichita 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6 Colorado 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 3 Idaho 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7 Utah 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 5 Tulsa 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 10 Rapid City 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Wheeling 5, Greenville 4

Florida 4, Atlanta 3

Toledo 3, Quad City 2

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 3

Wichita 4, Indy 3

Colorado 3, Utah 2

Allen 8, Rapid City 3

Idaho 4, Norfolk 2

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Brampton 4

Wheeling 7, Greenville 6, OT

Florida 3, Atlanta 1

Worcester 4, Manchester 3

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 4, OT

Fort Wayne 4, Toledo 2

Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

Wichita 4, Indy 3, OT

Quad City 5, Tulsa 4

Colorado 2, Utah 1

Allen 5, Rapid City 3

Norfolk 5, Idaho 3

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

