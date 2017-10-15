ECAC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Clarkson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Union (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
UMass 5, Union (NY) 4
New Hampshire 5, Colgate 0
Clarkson 2, W. Michigan 2
RPI 1, Ohio St. 1
North Dakota 2, St. Lawrence 1
Exhibition: Yale 6, W. Ontario 4
Quinnipiac 3, Vermont 2
RPI 1, Ohio St. 1, OSU wins shootout 1-0
New Hampshire 5, Colgate 3
Clarkson 4, W. Michigan 2
North Dakota 6, St. Lawrence 1
Exhibition: Cornell 7, Guelph 1
Exhibition: Princeton 6, W. Ontario 4
Vermont 3, Union (NY) 2
Exhibition: Ottawa 2, Cornell 2, OT
Exhibition: USNTDP U-18 at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Providence at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
RPI at Niagara, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at RIT, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Providence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Exhibition: USNTDP U-18 at Harvard, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
RPI at RIT, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.
