ECAC Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 1 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 1 Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 Union (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0

___

Friday’s Games

UMass 5, Union (NY) 4

New Hampshire 5, Colgate 0

Clarkson 2, W. Michigan 2

RPI 1, Ohio St. 1

North Dakota 2, St. Lawrence 1

Exhibition: Yale 6, W. Ontario 4

Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac 3, Vermont 2

RPI 1, Ohio St. 1, OSU wins shootout 1-0

New Hampshire 5, Colgate 3

Clarkson 4, W. Michigan 2

North Dakota 6, St. Lawrence 1

Exhibition: Cornell 7, Guelph 1

Exhibition: Princeton 6, W. Ontario 4

Sunday’s Games

Vermont 3, Union (NY) 2

Exhibition: Ottawa 2, Cornell 2, OT

Friday, Oct. 20

Exhibition: USNTDP U-18 at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Providence at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

RPI at Niagara, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Union (NY) at RIT, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Quinnipiac at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Providence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Union (NY) at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Exhibition: USNTDP U-18 at Harvard, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

RPI at RIT, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.