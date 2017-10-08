ECAC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Clarkson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Union (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
___
Michigan Tech 6, Union (NY) 3
Quinnipiac 1, Boston College 1
Clarkson 2, Penn St. 1
Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 1
Colgate 2, Merrimack 1
Minnesota 2, Union (NY) 0
Penn St. 4, St. Lawrence 1
Clarkson 3, Michigan 0
Merrimack 2, Colgate 2
Exhibition: Windsor at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Boston U. at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
UMass at Union (NY), 7 p.m.
Colgate at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Exhibition: W. Ontario at Yale, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
RPI at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.
St. Lawrence at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
Vermont at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
RPI at Ohio St., 4:05 p.m.
Colgate at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Exhibition: Guelph at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
St. Lawrence at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Vermont at Union (NY), 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.