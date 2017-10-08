201.5
ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 12:12 pm 10/08/2017 12:12pm
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Union (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan Tech 6, Union (NY) 3

Quinnipiac 1, Boston College 1

Clarkson 2, Penn St. 1

Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 1

Colgate 2, Merrimack 1

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Union (NY) 0

Penn St. 4, St. Lawrence 1

Clarkson 3, Michigan 0

Merrimack 2, Colgate 2

Sunday’s Games

Exhibition: Windsor at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Boston U. at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

UMass at Union (NY), 7 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Exhibition: W. Ontario at Yale, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

RPI at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.

St. Lawrence at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Vermont at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

RPI at Ohio St., 4:05 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Exhibition: Guelph at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

St. Lawrence at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Vermont at Union (NY), 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Topics:
