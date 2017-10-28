Dodgers 6, Astros 2

|Los Angeles
|C.Tylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Sager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Y.Grrel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ma.Gnza lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|28
|2
|2
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|105—6
|Houston
|000
|001
|001—2
DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 1. 2B_Bellinger 2 (2). HR_Pederson (2), Springer (2), Bregman (2). CS_C.Taylor (1). SF_A.Barnes (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Wood
|5
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Morrow
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Houston
|Morton
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Harris BS,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles L,0-1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Musgrove
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
Giles pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Morton (Barnes).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:06. A_43,322 (42,060).
