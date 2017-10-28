201.5
Dodgers 6, Astros 2

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Tylor cf 4 0 1 0 Sprnger cf 4 1 1 1
C.Sager ss 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1
J.Trner 3b 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Clbrson pr-2b 0 1 0 0 Correa ss 2 0 0 0
Bllnger 1b 4 2 2 1 Y.Grrel 1b 3 0 0 0
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0
Frsythe 2b-3b 3 1 1 1 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 2 0 0 1 Ma.Gnza lf 2 0 0 0
Pderson dh 4 1 1 3 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
K.Hrnan lf 4 0 1 0
Totals 32 6 7 6 Totals 28 2 2 2
Los Angeles 000 000 105—6
Houston 000 001 001—2

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 1. 2B_Bellinger 2 (2). HR_Pederson (2), Springer (2), Bregman (2). CS_C.Taylor (1). SF_A.Barnes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Wood 5 2-3 1 1 1 2 3
Morrow 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Watson W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 1
Houston
Morton 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 7
Harris BS,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1
Giles L,0-1 0 2 3 3 1 0
Musgrove 1 1 2 2 1 1

Giles pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Morton (Barnes).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:06. A_43,322 (42,060).

