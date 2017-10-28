Dodgers 6, Astros 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .154 Seager ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .125 1-Culberson pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .500 Bellinger 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .133 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Forsythe 2b-3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .286 Barnes c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .091 Pederson dh 4 1 1 3 0 2 .333 Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Totals 32 6 7 6 2 9

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .278 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .235 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Correa ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Gonzalez lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .167 McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Totals 28 2 2 2 2 4

Los Angeles 000 000 105—6 7 0 Houston 000 001 001—2 2 0

1-ran for Turner in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 1. 2B_Bellinger 2 (2). HR_Pederson (2), off Musgrove; Springer (2), off Wood; Bregman (2), off Jansen. RBIs_Bellinger (1), Forsythe (1), Barnes (1), Pederson 3 (4), Springer (3), Bregman (4). CS_Taylor (1). SF_Barnes.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Seager). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; .

GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Forsythe, Bellinger).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 5 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 84 1.59 Morrow 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.25 Watson, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.50 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 7 76 1.42 Harris, BS, 1-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.70 Giles, L, 0-1 0 2 3 3 1 0 8 27.00 Musgrove 1 1 2 2 1 1 15 9.00

Giles pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 1-1, Musgrove 2-2. HBP_Morton (Barnes).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Gerry Davis; Left, Paul Nauert.

T_3:06. A_43,322 (42,060).

