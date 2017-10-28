Dodgers 6, Astros 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|1-Culberson pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.133
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Forsythe 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.091
|Pederson dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.333
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|6
|2
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Gonzalez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|28
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|105—6
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|001—2
|2
|0
1-ran for Turner in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 1. 2B_Bellinger 2 (2). HR_Pederson (2), off Musgrove; Springer (2), off Wood; Bregman (2), off Jansen. RBIs_Bellinger (1), Forsythe (1), Barnes (1), Pederson 3 (4), Springer (3), Bregman (4). CS_Taylor (1). SF_Barnes.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Seager). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; .
GIDP_Gurriel.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Forsythe, Bellinger).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|5
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|84
|1.59
|Morrow
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.25
|Watson, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Jansen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.50
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|76
|1.42
|Harris, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.70
|Giles, L, 0-1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|8
|27.00
|Musgrove
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|15
|9.00
Giles pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 1-1, Musgrove 2-2. HBP_Morton (Barnes).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Gerry Davis; Left, Paul Nauert.
T_3:06. A_43,322 (42,060).
