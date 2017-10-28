201.5
Dodgers 6, Astros 2

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 11:36 pm 10/28/2017 11:36pm
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .154
Seager ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267
Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .125
1-Culberson pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .500
Bellinger 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .133
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Forsythe 2b-3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .286
Barnes c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .091
Pederson dh 4 1 1 3 0 2 .333
Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Totals 32 6 7 6 2 9
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .278
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .235
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Correa ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Gonzalez lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .167
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Totals 28 2 2 2 2 4
Los Angeles 000 000 105—6 7 0
Houston 000 001 001—2 2 0

1-ran for Turner in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 1. 2B_Bellinger 2 (2). HR_Pederson (2), off Musgrove; Springer (2), off Wood; Bregman (2), off Jansen. RBIs_Bellinger (1), Forsythe (1), Barnes (1), Pederson 3 (4), Springer (3), Bregman (4). CS_Taylor (1). SF_Barnes.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Seager). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; .

GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Forsythe, Bellinger).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 5 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 84 1.59
Morrow 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.25
Watson, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.50
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 7 76 1.42
Harris, BS, 1-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.70
Giles, L, 0-1 0 2 3 3 1 0 8 27.00
Musgrove 1 1 2 2 1 1 15 9.00

Giles pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 1-1, Musgrove 2-2. HBP_Morton (Barnes).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Gerry Davis; Left, Paul Nauert.

T_3:06. A_43,322 (42,060).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News Sports
