Dodgers 3, Astros 1

By The Associated Press October 31, 2017 11:54 pm 10/31/2017 11:54pm
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .375
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
McCann c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Gonzalez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .182
Verlander p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
1-Fisher pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Musgrove p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gregerson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Beltran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 33 1 6 1 2 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .227
Seager ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .217
Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .130
Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .167
Puig rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .357
Forsythe 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Ethier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .211
Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utley 2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Culberson 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .600
Totals 28 3 5 3 1 12
Houston 001 000 000—1 6 0
Los Angeles 000 002 10x—3 5 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Verlander in the 7th. b-flied out for Maeda in the 7th. c-struck out for Liriano in the 9th.

1-ran for Gattis in the 7th.

LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Taylor (1). HR_Springer (4), off Hill; Pederson (3), off Musgrove. RBIs_Springer (5), Taylor (3), Seager (4), Pederson (5). SF_Seager.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman 2, Altuve, Gonzalez); Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Taylor.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, L, 0-1 6 3 2 2 0 9 93 3.75
Musgrove 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 6.75
Gregerson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00
Liriano 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 4 2-3 4 1 1 1 5 58 2.08
Morrow 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 9.00
Watson, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00
Maeda, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.59
Jansen, S, 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 3 19 3.52

Watson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 2-0, Morrow 3-0, Watson 1-0, Maeda 1-0. HBP_Watson (McCann), Verlander (Utley).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Gerry Davis; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Laz Diaz.

T_3:22. A_54,128 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

