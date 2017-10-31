Dodgers 3, Astros 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.375
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Verlander p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Gattis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|1-Fisher pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Musgrove p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gregerson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Beltran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|2
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.130
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.167
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.357
|Forsythe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ethier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Hill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Utley 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Culberson 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|1
|12
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|10x—3
|5
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Verlander in the 7th. b-flied out for Maeda in the 7th. c-struck out for Liriano in the 9th.
1-ran for Gattis in the 7th.
LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Taylor (1). HR_Springer (4), off Hill; Pederson (3), off Musgrove. RBIs_Springer (5), Taylor (3), Seager (4), Pederson (5). SF_Seager.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman 2, Altuve, Gonzalez); Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Bregman, Taylor.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 0-1
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|9
|93
|3.75
|Musgrove
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|6.75
|Gregerson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Liriano
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|58
|2.08
|Morrow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|9.00
|Watson, W, 2-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Maeda, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.59
|Jansen, S, 2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.52
Watson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 2-0, Morrow 3-0, Watson 1-0, Maeda 1-0. HBP_Watson (McCann), Verlander (Utley).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Gerry Davis; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Laz Diaz.
T_3:22. A_54,128 (56,000).
