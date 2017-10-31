Dodgers 3, Astros 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .375 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 McCann c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Gonzalez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .182 Verlander p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 1-Fisher pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Musgrove p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gregerson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Beltran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 33 1 6 1 2 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .227 Seager ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .217 Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .130 Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .167 Puig rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .357 Forsythe 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ethier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .211 Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Utley 2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Culberson 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .600 Totals 28 3 5 3 1 12

Houston 001 000 000—1 6 0 Los Angeles 000 002 10x—3 5 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Verlander in the 7th. b-flied out for Maeda in the 7th. c-struck out for Liriano in the 9th.

1-ran for Gattis in the 7th.

LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Taylor (1). HR_Springer (4), off Hill; Pederson (3), off Musgrove. RBIs_Springer (5), Taylor (3), Seager (4), Pederson (5). SF_Seager.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman 2, Altuve, Gonzalez); Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Taylor.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 0-1 6 3 2 2 0 9 93 3.75 Musgrove 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 6.75 Gregerson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Liriano 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 4 2-3 4 1 1 1 5 58 2.08 Morrow 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 9.00 Watson, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00 Maeda, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.59 Jansen, S, 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 3 19 3.52

Watson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 2-0, Morrow 3-0, Watson 1-0, Maeda 1-0. HBP_Watson (McCann), Verlander (Utley).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Gerry Davis; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Laz Diaz.

T_3:22. A_54,128 (56,000).

