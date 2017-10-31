Coyotes-Red Wings Sum

Arizona 0 1 2—3 Detroit 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, Detroit, Nyquist 4, 1:29. 2, Detroit, Glendening 3 (Kronwall, Frk), 2:37.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Demers 2 (Fischer, Keller), 11:36. 4, Detroit, Mantha 5 (Athanasiou, Larkin), 13:03. 5, Detroit, Larkin 2 (Helm), 19:03.

Third Period_6, Arizona, Cousins 2 (Clendening, Kempe), 2:00. 7, Arizona, Keller 9, 16:43. 8, Detroit, Helm 2 (Zetterberg, Abdelkader), 18:38.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 7-12-14_33. Detroit 18-10-12_40.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Wedgewood 1-1-0 (39 shots-35 saves). Detroit, Howard 5-4-0 (33-30).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:31.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.