Coyotes-Flyers Sums

Arizona 2 0 1 1—4 Philadelphia 0 0 3 0—3

First Period_1, Arizona, Martinook 1 (Hjalmarsson, Richardson), 2:20. 2, Arizona, Dvorak 1 (Ekman-Larsson, Demers), 7:46. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Dvorak, ARI, (roughing), 12:18; Couturier, PHI, (roughing), 12:18; Simmonds, PHI, (cross checking), 19:55.

Third Period_3, Arizona, Perlini 2 (Hjalmarsson, Goligoski), 1:34. 4, Philadelphia, Couturier 8 (Provorov, Giroux), 2:14 (pp). 5, Philadelphia, Weal 2 (Filppula, Provorov), 19:07. 6, Philadelphia, Couturier 9 (Giroux, Provorov), 19:44. Penalties_Richardson, ARI, (hooking), 1:46; Schenn, ARI, (roughing), 10:15; Voracek, PHI, major (high sticking), 10:15.

Overtime_7, Arizona, Goligoski 1 (Domi, Keller), 4:45. Penalties_Voracek, PHI, (hooking), 0:32.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 13-9-7-5_34. Philadelphia 3-10-17-1_31.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 4; Philadelphia 1 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Wedgewood 3-1-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 5-2-1 (34-30).

T_2:44.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Jonny Murray.

