Coyotes-Flyers Sums

First Period_1, Arizona, Martinook 1 (Hjalmarsson, Richardson), 2:20. 2, Arizona, Dvorak 1 (Ekman-Larsson, Demers), 7:46.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Arizona, Perlini 2 (Hjalmarsson, Goligoski), 1:34. 4, Philadelphia, Couturier 8 (Provorov, Giroux), 2:14 (pp). 5, Philadelphia, Weal 2 (Filppula, Provorov), 19:07. 6, Philadelphia, Couturier 9 (Giroux, Provorov), 19:44.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 13-9-7-5_34. Philadelphia 3-10-17-1_31.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 4; Philadelphia 1 of 1.
Goalies_Arizona, Wedgewood 3-1-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 5-2-1 (34-30).
T_2:44.
Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Jonny Murray.
