Cologne fined $70,000, ordered to pay for damage at Arsenal

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has fined German club Cologne 60,000 euros ($70,000) and ordered the team to pay for damage caused by its fans at Arsenal last month.

Cologne was charged with crowd disturbances, setting off fireworks, throwing objects, and acts of damage at the Emirates Stadium around a Europa League game.

Although UEFA also banned Cologne from selling tickets to fans for its next away European game, the sanction was deferred during a two-year probationary period.

UEFA says Arsenal will face no action.

Kickoff was delayed for an hour because of the presence of thousands of ticketless Cologne fans around the London ground, which made it hard for ticketholders to enter.

