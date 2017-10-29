201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Cavaliers' Rose returns after…

Cavaliers’ Rose returns after missing 4 games

By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 5:43 pm 10/29/2017 05:43pm
Share
Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker, right, defends against a driving Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Rose during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose will play against the New York Knicks on Sunday after missing four games because of a sprained left ankle.

Rose hasn’t played since the second game of the season on Oct. 20. The Cavaliers have lost three of the four games he’s missed.

Injuries to Rose and Dwyane Wade, who missed one game with a bruised left knee, has forced coach Tyronn Lue to juggle his starting lineup. Sunday’s game will mark Cleveland’s fifth different lineup in the first seven games.

Rose played with the Knicks last season, averaging 18.0 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games. He signed a one-year contract with Cleveland in July and became the team’s starter when Kyrie Irving was traded to Boston.

Rose was named the league’s MVP in 2011 while with the Chicago Bulls, but has battled injuries since.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest