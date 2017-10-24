Canucks-Wild Sums

Vancouver 0 0 1—1 Minnesota 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Burmistrov, VAN, (slashing), 2:58; Kunin, MIN, (slashing), 8:51.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_1, Vancouver, Virtanen 2, 10:07. Penalties_Kloos , MIN, (holding), 3:19; Vanek, VAN, (slashing), 4:05; Biega, VAN, (slashing), 13:35; Zucker, MIN, (roughing), 14:35; Dorsett, VAN, (hooking), 19:41.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 6-14-5_25. Minnesota 11-10-8_29.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Nilsson 2-1-0 (29 shots-29 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 1-3-1 (25-24).

A_18,694 (18,064). T_2:32.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Mach.

