Canadiens-Senators Sums

Montreal 4 2 2—8 Ottawa 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Pyatt 3, 0:21. 2, Montreal, Hudon 1 (Montoya, Petry), 4:27 (pp). 3, Montreal, Pacioretty 4, 7:20 (sh). 4, Ottawa, Dzingel 4 (Hoffman, DiDomenico), 8:15 (pp). 5, Montreal, Lehkonen 1 (Weber, Drouin), 13:17. 6, Montreal, Hudon 2 (Weber, Plekanec), 16:00. Penalties_Oduya, OTT, (cross checking), 3:18; Mete, MTL, (holding), 6:27; McCarron, MTL, served by Drouin, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:58; McCarron, MTL, (roughing), 17:58; Phaneuf, OTT, (roughing), 17:58.

Second Period_7, Ottawa, DiDomenico 2 (Karlsson, Hoffman), 10:34 (pp). 8, Montreal, Galchenyuk 4 (Benn), 17:41. 9, Montreal, Gallagher 4 (Danault), 19:29. Penalties_Davidson, MTL, Major (fighting), 5:30; Smith, OTT, Major (fighting), 5:30; Hudon, MTL, (slashing), 8:57.

Third Period_10, Montreal, Plekanec 2 (Hudon, Gallagher), 5:10. 11, Montreal, Lehkonen 2 (Byron, Weber), 13:24. Penalties_McCormick, OTT, Misconduct (misconduct), 3:20; McCormick, OTT, (roughing), 3:20; McCormick, OTT, (roughing), 3:20; Mitchell, MTL, (roughing), 3:20; McCarron, MTL, (roughing), 3:20; Rodewald, OTT, (hooking), 8:41; Pacioretty, MTL, (holding), 9:05; Hoffman, OTT, (slashing), 14:18; Burrows, OTT, (tripping), 16:14; Petry, MTL, (slashing), 17:58.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-8-14_29. Ottawa 11-8-9_28.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 4; Ottawa 2 of 5.

Goalies_Montreal, Montoya 1-1-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 4-2-3 (15-9), Condon 1-0-2 (14-12).

A_15,069 (18,572). T_2:36.

Referees_Jean Hebert, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Tony Sericolo.

