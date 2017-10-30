Bruins-Blue Jackets Sums

Boston 0 1 2 0—3 Columbus 2 1 0 0—4 Columbus won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, Columbus, Savard 2 (Wennberg, Calvert), 1:59. 2, Columbus, Jenner 1 (Anderson, Nutivaara), 17:08. Penalties_Vatrano, BOS, (high sticking), 6:16; Krug, BOS, (holding), 9:04; Dubois, CBJ, (cross checking), 11:29; Marchand, BOS, (slashing), 12:21.

Second Period_3, Columbus, Motte 1 (Nutivaara, Bobrovsky), 8:27. 4, Boston, Bergeron 2 (Pastrnak, Heinen), 15:37 (pp). Penalties_Anderson, CBJ, Major (fighting), 0:40; Chara, BOS, Major (fighting), 0:40; Heinen, BOS, (hooking), 5:48; Dubinsky, CBJ, (tripping), 14:59.

Third Period_5, Boston, Krug 2 (Miller, Pastrnak), 10:26. 6, Boston, Marchand 8 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 11:47 (pp). Penalties_Calvert, CBJ, major (high sticking), 8:04; Marchand, BOS, (tripping), 9:07; Miller, BOS, served by Agostino, (instigator), 14:36; Bjorkstrand, CBJ, Major (boarding), 14:36; Miller, BOS, Major (fighting), 14:36; Miller, BOS, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:36; Miller, BOS, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:36.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Boston 0 (Agostino NG, Marchand NG), Columbus 2 (Wennberg NG, Panarin G, Bjorkstrand G).

Shots on Goal_Boston 6-12-9-3_30. Columbus 11-10-9-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 4; Columbus 0 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 1-3-2 (32 shots-29 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 7-2-0 (30-27).

A_13,396 (18,500). T_2:41.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Bevan Mills.

