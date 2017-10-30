Bruins-Blue Jackets Sums

|Boston
|Columbus won shootout 2-0.
First Period_1, Columbus, Savard 2 (Wennberg, Calvert), 1:59. 2, Columbus, Jenner 1 (Anderson, Nutivaara), 17:08.
Second Period_3, Columbus, Motte 1 (Nutivaara, Bobrovsky), 8:27. 4, Boston, Bergeron 2 (Pastrnak, Heinen), 15:37 (pp).
Third Period_5, Boston, Krug 2 (Miller, Pastrnak), 10:26. 6, Boston, Marchand 8 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 11:47 (pp).
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Boston 0 (Agostino NG, Marchand NG), Columbus 2 (Wennberg NG, Panarin G, Bjorkstrand G).
Shots on Goal_Boston 6-12-9-3_30. Columbus 11-10-9-2_32.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 4; Columbus 0 of 5.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 1-3-2 (32 shots-29 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 7-2-0 (30-27).
A_13,396 (18,500). T_2:41.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Bevan Mills.
